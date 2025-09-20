Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt SZA attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

SZA urged fans to stop using AI to replicate her voice or image, citing environmental and ethical concerns.

Kehlani also questioned the industry’s priorities after Xania Monet’s reported $3M deal, calling it a threat to real artistry.

Chlöe also joined the conversation, calling for a ban on AI in creative spaces.

SZA is taking a hard stance against artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to imitating her likeness or voice. On Friday (Sept. 19) evening, the “Snooze” singer asked fans not to make AI-generated photos of her or create songs using her voice.

“Hey, I hate AI,” she began her Instagram Stories post. “Please don’t make any AI images of me or songs. [People] and children are dying from the harm [and] pollution [that] AI energy centers are creating. A stupid photo is not worth polluting and harming underserved communities. Thank you.”

According to MIT research, artificial intelligence requires “a staggering amount of electricity,” which leads to “increased carbon dioxide emissions and pressures on the electric grid.” On top of that, “a great deal of water is needed to cool the hardware” for training the AI models themselves.

SZA’s post continued, “Please know every time [you] use or prompt AI, someone in a forgotten community is suffering. Eventually, the effects will reach everyone. By then, it’ll be too late.” In another Story, she shared an AI-generated meet-and-greet picture of a fan and herself: “Like, I love y’all, but I’ve seen dozens of these.”

The Grammy-winning singer later addressed AI artist Xania Monet’s reported multimillion-dollar record deal. “I don’t f**k with this either. Why devalue our music???” she asked. “Something tells me they wouldn’t do this [with] any other genre.” It's worth mentioning that Monet resembles a Black woman in a space — R&B — that is historically shaped and dominated by Black women.

She isn’t the only one not on board. Chlöe tweeted, “AI musical artists and songs? I feel AI should be banned when it comes to the creative spaces… This makes me sad.”

Just the day before, on Thursday (Sept. 18), Kehlani spoke out against artificial intelligence being used to make music, artwork, and more. “Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me,” the “Folded” singer said. “I don’t respect it.”