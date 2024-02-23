Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tuesday (Nov. 5) marked the final day to vote in the U.S. presidential election, with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and several other independent nominees facing off. Given the significance, SZA urged her fans to make it to the polls before it’s too late.

“Make sure [you] vote today or [you] can’t complain,” SZA wrote on her Instagram Story after revealing she cast her ballot two weeks earlier in New Jersey. The Garden State was among 47 states that offered early or mail-in voting.

Understandably, the “Love Galore” singer didn’t reveal who she’s backing. However, in 2016, she made her feelings clear about the current Republican nominee: “If you support Trump publicly, [you] support bigotry, lying, and xenophobia. [People] are dying from the stereotypes he perpetuates.”

In another post, she penned, “We have Trump removing Muslims from conferences [and] spewing venomous bigotry. He's in the finals yet Beyoncé being positive is scary?” The aforementioned tweet seemingly referenced an incident a month earlier, when the 45th president removed a protester wearing a hijab.

Many of SZA’s peers have been very vocal ahead of the election. Cardi B, who teamed up with the TDE songstress on “I Do,” gave a speech at Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier in the month. Lizzo also spoke at the VP’s Detroit event.

Other celebrities who’ve rallied behind Harris include Usher, Eminem, GloRilla, Halle Bailey, and Lil Nas X. Trump, on the other hand, has garnered support from the likes of Lil Pump, Kodak Black, and Waka Flocka Flame.

Music-wise, SZA is gearing up to debut her third studio album, LANA. The project currently doesn’t have a release date, but she revealed to “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans that it’s “coming soon.” That being said, the artist’s only solo offering of 2024 was February’s “Saturn,” performed live for the first time at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.