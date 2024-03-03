Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt SZA and Elmo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA is set to appear in the star-studded 55th season of "Sesame Street," premiering Jan. 16 on Max. On Thursday (Jan. 9), the show announced that she’ll join Reneé Rapp, Michael B. Jordan and Samara Joy, among others, for music, lessons and more.

With new episodes dropping every Thursday on the streaming service — and later airing on PBS during the fall — fans can also look forward to a new song from the “Pretty Little Birds” singer. According to ABC, she teamed up with Elmo for an “alt-R&B-pop track about gratitude.”

"SZA is really cool [and] really talented. And ‘gratitude’ was a new word for Elmo, too. So, Elmo learned all about gratitude with SZA,” the red Muppet shared with the outlet.

“New episodes of ‘Sesame Street’ will help young viewers understand and express their feelings, learn new mindfulness practices, and as always, have a blast with their favorite furry and funny friends,” Sal Perez, “Sesame Street” executive producer, shared. “We are empowering children with the strategies to help build resiliency and the foundational skills for emotional well-being.”

The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" will follow SZA’s 2024 cameo with Cookie Monster. In a 49-second clip, the beloved character welcomed her with a “little surprise” — alphabet-shaped Muppets spelling out the St. Louis artist’s name.

“Thank you so much. I love it,” she reacted, to which Cookie Monster humorously replied, “I think next time, [I’m] just gonna give you a cookie.” Peep the clip below.

In April, SZA is set to hit the road with Kendrick Lamar for their “Grand National Tour.” Together, they’ll perform in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit and Toronto before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on June 18. The trek was preceded by SOS Deluxe: LANA and GNX, both of which arrived toward the tail-end of 2024.