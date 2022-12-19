Image Image Credit The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA fans didn’t quite get the LANA update they were expecting on Monday (Jan. 6), but fortunately, she gave them something to hold over. While the “Love Galore” singer initially teased that “updated mixes and new songs” would make their way to DSPs, listeners were instead treated to another snippet of unreleased music.

Sticking with the nature-inspired visuals seen in “Drive” and earlier promotional material, the clip showed SZA lying by a fire in a fur coat. “Still do temper tantrums/ They're just big as my a**/ Pages long as the mass/ 'Cause temper is as short as your d**k/ I got demons, who askin'?” she crooned over the Jay Versace-produced instrumental.

Elsewhere on the record, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress dished out references to Netflix’s “Tiger King” and the Toy Story franchise: “Selling kitty like Carole/ Basking in my ambiance, man, I'm just pushing the needle/ Carry on hope/ In my jeans, like Darian Holt/ To infinity and beyond, I got a buzz off the prospect.” See the full video below.

On Dec. 30, 2024, SZA announced that SOS Deluxe: LANA would be updated on Jan. 6, around the time her label returned from the holidays. She tweeted, “Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep y’all in the loop. Thank y'all for your patience.” Among the tracks teased were unreleased gems like “Open Arms,” the beloved “Take You Down” and “PSA.”

LANA introduced a whopping 15 new songs to the original LP, which initially debuted toward the tail-end of 2022. In addition to production from longtime collaborators Carter Lang, The Antydote and Michael Uzowuru, SZA graced listeners with “Kitchen,” “Diamond Boy (DTM),” “BMF” and the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “30 For 30.”

The album eventually reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s 200 chart after 22 months. As of Sunday (Jan. 5), it marked the first album to spend 12 weeks or more atop the index since Drake’s Views.