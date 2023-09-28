Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Real Boston Richey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Real Boston Richey’s former girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, is now telling her side of the story. On Friday (April 11), she publicly addressed the alleged domestic assault for the first time.

“I want to address a deeply personal and painful situation that has recently occurred. While pregnant, I was physically assaulted and choked by my former boyfriend, Jalen, aka Boston Richey,” the statement began. Legal documents obtained by XXL claim the “Help Me” rapper choked her “approximately 6 to 10 seconds” at a time, doing so “approximately 20 times in two hours.”

The alleged assault occurred on March 30 at Sekai, a nightclub in Houston. According to Chanell, things began to escalate after the now-viral moment of Boston Richey snatching a phone from her hand. From there, the 19-year-old stated that he then forced her into the back of a vehicle, stopped her from getting out, and choked her to the point of vomiting.

“This experience has been traumatic and heartbreaking beyond words," she further shared on Instagram, stressing that, “No one deserves to be hurt, especially during such a vulnerable time.” Chanell concluded, “My priority right now is the safety and the well-being of myself and my future. I ask for privacy and respect during this painful time."

Her statement came days removed from Boston Richey speaking out amid the charges being filed against him. “I [don’t] put my business on the internet no more, but if [you know] me, [you know] and you know how I’m coming from all this s**t. I let a [motherf**ker] think what they gon’ think and run [with all their bulls**t] a** narrative,” he penned via his Instagram Stories.

Rather than addressing the allegations head-on, Boston Richey didn’t confirm or deny whether any charges had any truth to them. The rapper, who was previously announced as a supporting act on GloRilla’s “The Glorious Tour,” then pivoted to promoting his upcoming album, Public Housing Pt. 3, at arguably the worst time. He wrapped up the post by saying, “The real ones know.”