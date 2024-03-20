Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla’s “The Glorious Tour” is living up to its name, and even her peers are taking notice.

On Monday (March 10), after catching her Fort Lauderdale, Florida, show at the War Memorial Auditorium, Rubi Rose gave the Memphis rapper a perfect “10 [out of] 10.” The For The Streets artist tweeted, “Big energy, big Glo.” GloRilla responded, “[Thanks], my bae.”

“The Glorious Tour” notably marked the “TGIF” hitmaker’s first time leading her own trek. Last year, she served as a supporting act on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” While the stakes are much higher, the energy is just as high with the “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker now being the main event, after all.

As for her setlist, there are no shortage of records that cater to both longtime fans and fresh ears. Per Apple Music, GloRilla paces through hits like “Tomorrow 2” — fingers crossed that Cardi B will pop out for the New York date on March 19 — “Wanna Be,” “I LUV HER,” plus some of the deeper cuts on GLORIOUS, like “I AIN’T GOING” and “NEVER FIND.”

The Collective Music Group artist also revisits collaborations like Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky,” Lil Baby’s “Redbone” and BossMan Dlow’s “Shake Dat A** (Twerk Song).” Not to mention, clips of her bringing fans onstage have also been making the rounds online.

“I have to experience this,” Doechii wrote under a montage of footage from the Dallas show. Another fan dubbed it the “tour of [the] year.”

“The Glorious Tour” will wrap up in April with a hometown finale in Memphis, Tennessee. Before then, GloRilla is expected to take the stage for two weekends at Coachella 2025 and sweep through cities like Charlotte, Chicago and St. Louis with Queen Key and Real Boston Richey as opening acts. It’s worth mentioning the “HOLLON” rapper is also on the bill for Dreamville Fest’s fifth and final edition.