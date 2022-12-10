Image Image Credit Arik Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 6ix9ine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting major backlash following a new report from TMZ claiming that the rapper filed a $1 million lawsuit against LA Fitness. The legal proceedings come on the heels of the controversial rapper being involved in an altercation at one of the popular gym chains.

On Friday (Jan. 17), TMZ reported that “Tekashi — real name Daniel Hernandez — is alleging the gym staff was not properly educated or informed regarding security protocols at LA Fitness, claiming employees failed to promptly request police presence once they were aware of the attack.” The alleged assault happened in 2023.

In response to the story, one fan exclaimed, “He thought LA fitness employees were about to scrap for him getting paid $14.99 an hour.” Another user asked, “So suing the move in Hip Hop now?” This question is seemingly alluding to Drake’s pending lawsuit against Universal Music Group and streaming giant, Spotify. Many fans believe when a rapper willingly includes law enforcement in their issues, it is taboo within the genre.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been known to ruffle the feathers of many people within the rap community. Artists like Lil Durk, Meek Mill and many others have shown disdain for the multi-colored-hair emcee. While he has faced some criticism from many artists, he has also collaborated with top level recording artists such as A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Kodak Black and Trippie Red.

6ix9ine has had a long-standing relationship with equally controversial media pundit, DJ Akademiks. The YouTuber-turned-culture-critic closely documented his career, including his heavily covered racketeering charge. In November 2024, the “Trollz” rapper was “slapped with a 45-day jail sentence as punishment for violating the terms of his release [in October] — as a Manhattan federal judge pilloried him, saying that the rainbow-haired rapper doesn’t ‘believe the rules apply to you,’” according to the New York Post.

6ix9ine has yet to publicly comment on the new lawsuit.