Tems officially has her own smoothie. On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the Afrobeats superstar announced her partnership with Erewhon for a new drink named after “Lagos Love” from her latest EP, Love Is A Kingdom.

Available starting Tuesday at Erewhon locations across Southern California, the Lagos Love Smoothie is billed as a “bright, berry-forward blend that comes alive with a touch of aromatic organic fresh basil.” It’s built on a coconut milk base and also features Yerba Madre’s Bluephoria Organic Yerba Mate.

The smoothie gets its deep berry-purple shade from organic raspberries, acai, blueberries, bananas and blackberries. For anyone interested in giving it a taste, the drink will run you a whopping $22, with part of the proceeds going to Tems’ Leading Vibe Initiative. Take a look below.

Tems notably joins a growing list of artists with Erewhon collabs. In April, Tyla launched the pink-and-yellow Bliss smoothie with mango, pineapple and lemon. In June, Travis Scott introduced the Storm Storm smoothie, made with dragon fruit and spinach.

More recently, Erykah Badu and Erewhon celebrated the 25th anniversary of her sophomore effort, Mama’s Gun, with the Mama's Bang Bang smoothie. As always, eating — or drinking — healthy at Erewhon tends to come with a steep price tag, and the grocery store chain’s partnerships generally keep that pattern going.

Love Is A Kingdom arrived on streaming services on Nov. 21. According to a press release, the seven-track project served as Tems’ “exploration of love, power and spiritual clarity.” Along with the aforementioned “Lagos Love,” fans also received gems like “Big Daddy” and “What You Need.”

The surprise release came over a year after her debut album, Born in the Wild. “It’s about finally accepting oneself and embodying the woman I was born to be,” Tems described the project, which also housed features from Asake and J. Cole. She added, “It shows the different dimensions of who I am — from a cub to a lioness.”