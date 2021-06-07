Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images and Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor, LaKeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After a five-year hiatus, Teyana Taylor has returned to music with “Long Time,” whose music video stars LaKeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre. The single is the first release from her forthcoming visual album, Escape Room, set to drop on Aug. 5.

The clip opens with Taylor alongside Stanfield, experiencing what appears to be either flashbacks or visualizations of events that may unfold later in the project. The narrator delivers her inner thoughts and emotions as the scenes shift. When the visions end, Pierre arrives in a red leather outfit, discovering a red cape and a rose on the ground.

Then, Taylor enters a concrete room in which she comes across Stanfield lying in a caged box. The music video cuts to her in a striking white gown with red accents that resemble blood or open wounds, as she begins performing in front of paparazzi. The tension builds as she wrestles with Stanfield until he breaks free from the cage, and the chase begins.

She eventually finds a door, runs through it and freefalls as the music shifts. The “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker lands on a red cape surrounded by caution tape and evidence markers. The video ends with Pierre discovering her, lifting her from the ground and carrying her off like a knight in shining armor.

“Long Time” marks the beginning of Taylor’s next creative chapter, setting the tone for Escape Room’s release. With striking visuals, layered storytelling and an all-star cast, the project signals a return to the multi-dimensional artistry she’s known for.

It’s safe to expect that each installment of Escape Room will continue unfolding Taylor’s vision, in which music, film and emotion collide.