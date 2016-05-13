Image Image Credit Kevin Kane / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Oct. 20), Teyana Taylor penned a heartfelt note to Dionne Warwick following the legend’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

“What the world needs now might be love, sweet love,” Taylor wrote in a nod to the 83-year-old singer’s “What the World Needs Now (Is Love),” which initially appeared on 1966’s Here Where There Is Love. She continued, “But what I think it really needs is more Ms. Dionne Warwick.”

On Saturday (Oct. 19), Taylor presented Warwick with the honor while wearing a green dress reminiscent of the musician’s iconic “Walk on By” live performance.

“I love you so much, and I feel so blessed to not only get to partner with you to bring your story to the big screen but to also honor and welcome you into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!” Taylor added.

The “Gonna Love Me” artist is expected to play Warwick in an upcoming biopic, which has no release date at the time of reporting. “[Taylor is] a triple threat. She sings, she dances [and] she’s an actress. I’ve seen her films, and I got to know her, and as I got to know her, I found that she was doing all the research that she could find on me. I also found out that she knows more about me than I know myself,” the New Jersey native told AP News.

“I think she’s going to be the one, and I personally chose her based on a couple of photographs that my son found,” she continued. “[It was] one of her and one of me and we had them interposed together. I can’t think of anybody else that could ever do it.”

In 2023, Taylor lent her vocals to “Closer To God” from Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid. Later that year, the songstress united with Meek Mill and Rick Ross for “Above The Law.” As for 2024, she appeared on Big Sean’s “Million Pieces” alongside DJ Premier and Larry June in late August.