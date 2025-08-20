Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor at 2025 Disney Upfront Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Teyana Taylor describes Escape Room as a world she built to process heartbreak and find healing.

The project includes a 22-track R&B album and a short film featuring stars like Aaron Pierre and LaKeith Stanfield.

Her creative direction blends music, film, and personal storytelling into a bold visual album experience.

Teyana Taylor is doing some serious worldbuilding with the short film accompanying Escape Room, her first album in approximately five years. On Wednesday (Aug. 20), the singer told Variety that she put her all into “every layer” of the project -- so much so, it feels like more than just another story.

“Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album. It’s a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in,” she shared with the publication, alongside a few stills from the forthcoming film. One photo showed her being carried by boyfriend Aaron Pierre in “Long Time,” while another captured her doing choreography from the same video. There were also a few snaps of “Atlanta” actor LaKeith Stanfield, who notably portrayed Taylor’s husband in the official LP trailer.

“I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred, and guide you toward the lightness of healing,” the “Gonna Love Me” artist went on to say. “It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth.”

She later described Escape Room as “more than just a story” but rather a “place to break free.” It’s a big promise, but one she’s already begun to deliver on through her first two singles, “Bed of Roses” and “Long Time,” and the sheer number of people involved in the project.

The full body of work will span 22 songs, many of which are narrations from the likes of Taraji P. Henson, LaLa Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith, Issa Rae, and more. In terms of music, fans can look forward to hearing Taylor collaborate with Tyla, Lucky Daye, Jill Scott, and her two daughters, Rue Rose and Junie Shumpert.