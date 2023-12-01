Image Image Credit Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and not just when it comes to her music. From her viral, superstar-making "Water" video — which had the world hypnotized and helped secure her first Grammy Award — to confidently strutting down the runway for Victoria's Secret’s much-awaited comeback, the South African songstress is consistently that girl.

She cemented the title with many red-carpet appearances and her debut album, which housed offerings like “Truth or Dare” and “Jump.” In honor of her meteoric rise and the many memorable moments that came with it, Rap-Up looked back at 12 of Tyla’s sexiest moments.

1. The “Water” Music Video

“Water” ranks so highly for reasons you probably already know: It introduced Tyla globally, secured her first Grammy win and sparked the viral TikTok challenge. However, one of the final moments of its music video — when, in an effort to seduce her special someone, Tyla pours water down her back — is arguably what truly broke the internet.

2. Paris Fashion Week 2025

Tyla clearly had plenty of confidence in her Jacquemus gown at the brand’s Fall 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week. From the front, the look seemed pretty tame — after all, a high neckline and sleeveless cut aren't exactly daring by the "Butterflies" singer's standards — but its sides told a completely different story. The plunging cutouts revealed her matching underwear and a fair amount of torso.

3. Pandora Girl

Can we just pause to admire Tyla here for a moment? To announce her collaboration with Pandora, the singer showed off her bare back decorated only with a necklace that spelled "Tyger." It’s simple, sure, but definitely one of her sexiest tributes to her fans.

4. 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Tyla might actually be an angel on earth, so it made perfect sense to give her wings at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The lingerie brand’s first show in over five years pulled out all the stops by bringing back angels like Gigi and Bella Hadid, plus a performance from the Johannesburg native herself. She hit the runway to deliver “Water” and “PUSH 2 START.”

5. 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Epic Records signee loves a good cutout moment, and her look at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards was no exception. Receiving the Impact Award that night, she hit the carpet in a black, see-through knit dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. Fans often joke that her luggage has to be unbelievably light given her wardrobe, and considering she wore only black underwear beneath the gown, we'd have to agree.

6. Her ‘TYLA+’ Cover

The lengths artists will go to in the name of art. For her TYLA+ cover, the Grammy Award-winning singer literally got soaking wet. She posed in a brown corset with an active water hose wrapped around her waist. It's arguably one of, if not the, best homage to her breakout hit.

7. Weekend 1 Of Coachella 2025

It was honestly tough picking between Tyla’s Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 Coachella looks — the latter of which many assumed was a Britney Spears homage — because both were ridiculously good. Ultimately, the first felt truer to her personal style. The songstress took the stage in red brocade briefs, a super cropped tank that revealed a sparkling bra underneath and some ripped fishnet tights.

8. 2024 Video Music Awards

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Nobody does award show fashion quite like Tyla. Before winning Best Afrobeats at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, she hit the red carpet wearing the brightest colors imaginable — a welcome break from the black-and-silver outfits worn by nearly everyone else to match the event’s 40th anniversary theme. The Queen of Popiano chose a strapless yellow dress held together by literal strings and completed the look with turquoise underwear and pink heels.

9. The “PUSH 2 START” Music Video

We're probably never going to recover from the "PUSH 2 START" visual. Seriously, what's hotter than Tyla wearing short shorts in a sweltering heat, going from a soapy car wash to giving her backside the full body-shop treatment? She earned every bit of success that the track received, and at the very least, it was a worthy follow-up to “Water.”

10. Sun’s Out, Buns Out

Tyla on the beach in a bikini is basically her natural form. In the photos above, she wore a matching set featuring the Brazilian flag. Brazil is one of her favorite vacation spots, and coincidentally, the place she shot “SHAKE AH.”

11. 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Believe it or not, the mini dress the artist wore to the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards is actually older than she is. The lace number, which she paired with lime-green boy shorts underneath, came straight from Gucci’s 1996 ready-to-wear collection. Between its teeny-tiny length and her blue eyeshadow, don’t ever let anyone say Tyla can't dress.

12. Dressing As Sharon Stone From The Flintstones

Being the icon that she is, Halle Berry got a lot of love on Halloween 2024, with several celebrities, including Tyla, paying homage to her many acting roles. “Well, I’ve been a very bad girl, but you have to admit… I was very, very good at it,” she captioned photos of her dressed as Sharon Stone, Berry's character from the 1994 live-action Flintstones film. Plus, wearing a tiger-print skirt set was pretty much the only costume choice that made sense, especially since she calls her fans the Tygers.