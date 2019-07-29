Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pop aside, rap and country are easily two of the most exciting musical genres — thanks in part to Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, Lil Nas X’s record-smashing "Old Town Road" several years before, and the simple fact that they’re both genuinely that good. It gets even better when artists collide, like when Snoop Dogg lent ERNEST a hand on “Gettin’ Gone” or Nelly’s forever-iconic collaboration with Tim McGraw, “Over And Over.”

Crossovers between the two genres are showing no signs of slowing down, either. In the 2020s alone, we saw Morgan Wallen team up with Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo for “Broadway Girls” and “WHISKEY WHISKEY,” respectively, plus the impressive feat of Shaboozey becoming the first Black male artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts. Meanwhile, the beer-and-boots genre’s favorite Hip Hop star, BigXthaPlug, has collaborated with everyone from Bailey Zimmerman to Jessie Murph.

With all that in mind, Rap-Up compiled a list of our 11 favorite rap-country crossovers. Take a listen below.

1. Old Town Road – Remix by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was already huge before Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on, especially after Billboard controversially pulled it from the Hot Country Songs chart. The singer’s contributions didn’t change much of the original, perhaps because they were trying to send a shot at the publication, but it was a good collaboration, nonetheless. Of course, the two later brought on Young Thug and Mason Ramsey (yes, the yodeling Walmart kid) for another of what felt like countless remixes of the Hot 100 chart-topper.

2. All The Way by BigXthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman

BigXthaPlug and Zimmerman have the country-rap formula figured out perfectly: Singers should sing, rappers should rap. “Don't let me down easy, if you're gonna leave me / Baby, go and leave me all the way,” the Leave The Light On artist crooned — not trying to fit into a genre that isn’t his. Meanwhile, BigXthaPlug delivered two lengthy verses about refusing to take back a lost love.

3. Georgia Ways by Quavo featuring Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims

Though Quavo’s collaboration with Lana Del Rey, Tough,” was a close contender, there's no denying the star power on his “Georgia Ways" with Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims. On the track, the three musicians make it clear they each represent very different parts of the same state — Quavo raps about lemon pepper wings and “Magic City on a Monday” while Bryan sings about Flint River and Lee County.

4. Broadway Girls by Lil Durk featuring Morgan Wallen

Lil Durk and Wallen’s song off of 7220 is about Broadway — not the one with musicals, but most likely the one in Nashville, Tennessee. That becomes obvious the second you hear the Grammy Award winner rapping about Tecovas boots, bull riding, and for some reason, P!nk and Ed Sheeran. Either way, Lil Durk and Wallen have such great chemistry, it's actually kind of a shame “Broadway Girls” didn’t go No. 1.

5. Trap Still Bumpin by Blanco Brown featuring T.I.

Another Black country artist we'll gladly co-sign any day of the week is Blanco Brown. In 2022, he linked up with T.I. for "Trap Still Bumpin," which is honestly one of the better examples of Brown's self-coined “trailer trap” subgenre.

6. Heartbroken by Diplo, Jessie Murph and Polo G

Polo G’s verses have always carried what feels like generations of trauma, and apparently, that doesn't just apply to rap. From Diplo’s country experiment Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant, "Heartbroken" sees the Chicago rapper doing his best to shake off a broken heart alongside country star Murph.

7. Drink Don’t Need No Mix by Shaboozey featuring BigXthaPlug

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” broke records and hit levels of success some of us probably didn't expect, so it made complete sense for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going to lean heavily into the genre. However, if there's anyone who understands rap and country equally well — maybe even better — it’s BigXthaPlug. The two teamed up on “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” with Shaboozey seemingly giving Nashville’s beloved Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row a shoutout.

8. Get Out The Way by Caldwell featuring Fivio Foreign

A drill-country beat isn’t exactly something we'd think of under normal circumstances, but we're not mad at it. Caldwell’s “Get Out The Way” works surprisingly well, especially the closer you get to Fivio Foreign's guest verse. Predictably, the Brooklyn rapper dishes out lines like, "Walk in the party like shorty my type / I’m like, ‘Yippee ki yay’” and “I already know she can ride that horse / Look at her a**, look at her legs.”

9. WHISKEY WHISKEY by Moneybagg Yo featuring Morgan Wallen

Breaking pace with the rest of his fifth studio album, SPEAK NOW, Moneybagg Yo enlisted Wallen for “WHISKEY WHISKEY” — the Memphis rapper’s only acceptable reason for dropping the line, “Call you my lil’ cowgirl how you ride it like a stallion.” Believe it or not, it pretty much outperformed every other song on Moneybagg’s 17-track release.

10. Gucci Mane by Jessie Murph

Though Murph didn’t actually link with the titular rapper on "Gucci Mane," the record became iconic just a few seconds into its instrumental. “I walk in with my head high, I feel like a tall child / I sampled ‘Lemonade’ and made Gucci Mane proud,” she sings on the lead single from her sophomore effort.

11. UH HUH by Jamie Ray featuring Tay Money

Texas is very much a country music state, but Florida is a bit of a mixed bag, which could explain why Jamie Ray’s “UH UH” doesn’t sound quite like country or rap. The self-described “strip club cowboy” references Rihanna and Roddy Ricch before upping the star power with Tay Money. The featured Dallas rapper spits, “I took some cowgirl boots and mixed it up with Chanel.”