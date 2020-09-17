Image Image Credit Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images and Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd and Anitta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd and Anitta are celebrating Halloween (Oct. 31) the right way. To coincide with the holiday, the pair debuted their much-awaited collaboration, “São Paulo,” alongside its spine-tingling visual effort.

The 3 ½-minute video followed a pregnant Anitta wearing the same Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask she teased on Instagram days earlier — it also appeared in the song’s artwork. Her belly bump featured grotesque lips tasked with singing The Weeknd’s part.

“Hot like risin' sun, burnin' everything she touch/ She don't even want your money, can buy you and someone else/ She's addicted to the rush, I can never get enough/ She desensitized to money, need to pay with something else,” the Canadian singer crooned.

Toward the end of the clip, the title card “Phantasm” flashed on the screen, possibly in reference to another collaboration, a song from Hurry Up Tomorrow, or the word’s literal definition. Check it out below.

“I wrote some verses as a joke and never imagined they would become serious. Suddenly, I received the finished song. I loved it! I felt very honored and flattered,” Anitta told Billboard of their collaboration. “I’ve always been a big fan of his and his work. I never imagined this would happen, and now it’s a dream come true. It’s a little more Brazilian funk, as promised, around the world.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow doesn’t have a release date at the time of reporting. However, The Weeknd gave fans a taste of the LP with singles like “Dancing In The Flames” and “Timeless,” both of which were previewed in São Paulo, Brazil. The latter-mentioned track came with a guest verse from Playboi Carti and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the forthcoming album will bring a close to The Weeknd’s After Hours and Dawn FM trilogy.