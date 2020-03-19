Image Image Credit Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” hit streaming services on Friday (Sept. 27), just weeks after they previewed the record at the former’s one-night show in São Paulo, Brazil.

With production from the likes of Mike Dean and Pharrell Williams, Carti opened the track with references to Comme Garçons and Rick Owens. “Double-O, bust down the watch, she know that I'm timeless/ I put my son in some Rick,” the Atlanta rapper laid down on the synth-laden cut.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd showed love to Williams, with whom he’s previously worked on songs like “Wanderlust” and Travis Scott’s “SKELETONS.” The Grammy winner crooned, “Feel like Skateboard P, BBC boys on the creep/ Feel like it's '03, Neptune drum with a beam.”

“Timeless” is slated to appear on The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow later in the year. He previously built anticipation for the impending LP with “Dancing In The Flames.” The accompanying video was shot entirely on an iPhone 16 Pro and, to date, has over 46 million YouTube views.

“[This] new Weeknd and Carti is crazy, man,” wrote one Twitter user. “Playboi Carti carried The Weekend on his own song. Damn,” another person claimed. Continue scrolling to check out plenty of other reactions.

“This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment,” the Canadian singer shared in cryptic post at the top of September.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is rumored to be the XO artist’s final full-length effort under The Weeknd moniker, bringing a bittersweet close to the trilogy he started with 2020’s After Hours. In the interim, he unveiled Dawn FM, which notably contained the Tyler, The Creator-assisted “Here We Go... Again,” “Out of Time,” and “Is There Someone Else?”

Carti is also preparing to release MUSIC. So far, “ALL RED” is the only confirmed track from the album.