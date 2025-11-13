Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The World Food Programme is using The Weeknd’s $350,000 donation to deliver food and aid to up to 200,000 people in Jamaica.

The XO Humanitarian Fund supports global crisis relief through artist-led donations.

The Weeknd’s donation continues his pattern of humanitarian support, including past efforts in Los Angeles and Gaza.

An estimated 6 million people were impacted by Hurricane Melissa in October, with Jamaica taking the hardest hit. As many families continue recovering from the devastation, The Weeknd donated $350,000 through his XO Humanitarian Fund to support relief efforts.

Announced on Thursday (Nov. 13) by the World Food Programme (WFP), the “Blinding Lights” singer’s contribution will help deliver food and emergency support to up to 200,000 Jamaicans. “We are grateful to The Weeknd for his generous support for WFP’s urgent relief efforts,” WFP CEO Barron Segar said in a press statement.

“His compassion will provide much-needed comfort and resilience to Jamaicans as they navigate this crisis,” Segar added. “When it comes to humanitarian disasters, WFP is among the world’s first responders. But our work is only possible through the generosity of our private sector donors and global partners.”

According to the WFP, they’ve been working closely with the Jamaican government to reach the “most vulnerable and worst affected” families. To date, their team has already reached more than 9,000 people with food kits stocked with rice, canned fish and meat, and vegetable oils.

In addition to The Weeknd, several other celebrities like Tyrese Gibson, Sean Paul, and Nicki Minaj have stepped up, either donating through their foundations or distributing essential supplies directly on the ground.

Image Image Credit RICARDO MAKYN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Jamaica Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund contributed $1 million toward relief efforts for Los Angeles’ wildfires. The donation was split across three groups: the LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and the LA Regional Food Bank — all focused on supporting victims, firefighters, and rebuilding efforts.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”