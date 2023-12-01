Image Image Credit Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd has pledged $1 million to support relief efforts amid Los Angeles’ ongoing wildfire crisis. Announced on Friday (Jan. 17), the Canadian singer distributed the donation across three organizations — LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank — focused on helping victims, firefighters and rebuilding the city.

The Weeknd’s philanthropic efforts came in partnership with World Food Program USA and his XO Humanitarian Fund. To date, the Eaton and Palisades fires have resulted in at least 27 deaths. The latter has burned over 23,000 acres and destroyed over 5,000 structures, at 31% containment at the time of this writing.

Earlier in the week, the “Starboy” singer revealed that his one-night-only show at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium had been canceled in light of the fires. Originally scheduled for Jan. 25, the show was set to follow the initial release of his album, which was also delayed. Fans can now expect Hurry Up Tomorrow on Jan. 31.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he wrote via Instagram. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

Aside from 2024’s special concert in São Paulo and a few mysterious teasers, The Weeknd hasn’t shared much about what fans can expect from the finale of his After Hours-Dawn FM trilogy. He launched his Hurry Up Tomorrow era with “Dancing In The Flames” in September, followed by “Timeless” with Playboi Carti getting an official release. On Halloween, he and Anitta united for "São Paulo," which dropped alongside a fittingly eerie visual effort.

As for the rest of 2025, The Weeknd confirmed a tour and psychological thriller film are on the bill, with the latter starring Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and himself.