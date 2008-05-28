Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images and Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Oct. 8) night, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland reunited in New York to celebrate Tina Knowles, who was honored at Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards.

The “Crazy in Love” singer got visibly emotional while watching her mom take the stage. "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother,” Tina shared.

“I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters, two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up,” she continued.

Tina also opened up about Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams supporting her through her “lowest points” in life. She added, “What I’m most proud of is the human beings that they are. How they have managed to stay humble, grounded, generous, gracious, and kind, and how they manage to put it all into their art.”

Business-wise, Tina and Beyoncé have teamed up on numerous occasions. In February, she helped the pop star launch Cécred as vice chairwoman. The Galveston, Texas native also appeared in two episodes of the brand’s “In The Cécred Salon.”

Earlier in the month, Tina shared the “normal things” she misses doing with Beyoncé and Solange now that they’re superstars. “I miss us going to the grocery store, [and] going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don’t get to go to the mall anymore,” she explained to Glamour.