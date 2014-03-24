Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tinashe wrapped up her banner 2024 on Tuesday (Dec. 31) night by performing a medley of hits for ABC’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Taking the stage in a bedazzled pinstripe ensemble, she treated viewers to “No Broke Boys,” one of the many standouts from her seventh studio album, Quantum Baby. Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a show if she didn’t do a live rendition of “Nasty.”

“'Cause it feels like Heaven when it hurts so bad/ Baby, put it on me, I like it just like that, just like that,” Tinashe sang as her backup dancers brought the Ricky Reed-produced record to life. “Nasty” served as the songstress’ long-awaited comeback single, having peaked at No. 61 on the Hot 100 chart and amassed over 40 million YouTube views. 2014’s “2 On” also made its way into the setlist.

“It’s always been a holiday tradition to turn on ‘New Year's Rockin' Eve’ and see all the performances, so to be a part of the performances and be on stage is definitely an honor,” Tinashe told ABC’s “On The Red Carpet.”

Compared to the previous year’s lineup, which saw the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Doechii hit the stage, 2025’s "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" came with a more subdued roster. Acts like Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Teddy Swims and T-Pain were among the West Coast performers.

Tinashe is currently on a brief break from the Australian leg of her “Match My Freak World Tour.” She’ll take on Perth on Saturday (Jan. 4) for the Wildlands Festival, followed by stops in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Afterward, fans can catch the Kentucky native in Japan on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

She’s set to bring the trek to a close in the U.K. and Europe in February. Berlin, Paris, London and Dublin are just a few of the major cities lined up.