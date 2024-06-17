Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just a week before her “Match My Freak World Tour” is scheduled to begin, Tinashe revealed the trek’s U.K., Europe, and Japan dates on Monday (Oct. 7).

After wrapping up the North American leg at Sacramento’s Ace Of Spades on Nov. 25, she’ll perform at Beyond The Valley Lost Paradise in December. The Japan run, comprised of two stops in Osaka and Tokyo, will take place in the middle of January 2025.

Then, in February, Tinashe will start her voyage in the U.K. and Europe with a show in Copenhagen on the 13th. From there, fans can catch the “Nasty” hitmaker in major cities like Berlin, Paris, London, and Dublin, among others.

The presale kicks off on Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 9 a.m. local time, with general admissions going up for grabs on Friday (Oct. 11).

In September, Tinashe joined forces with SoundCloud to host a DJ contest for each stop. “I’m looking for DJs to match my freak. In every city, I’m choosing one person to open the show,” she announced.

“Tinashe's always embraced SoundCloud to connect with fans and experiment with new sounds, and this first-of-its-kind contest is a natural extension of that energy,” the company’s Global Head of Music Emmy Lovell said via a press release. “We're excited to build on Tinashe's legacy by shining a spotlight on the next generation of artists on SoundCloud.”

The “Match My Freak World Tour” will arrive in promotion of Quantum Baby, which arrived with eight songs in August. Among the standout cuts were “No Broke Boys,” “Getting No Sleep,” and “When I Get You Alone.”

Outside of her own music, Tinashe is also expected to appear on Charli xcx’s BRAT remix album. The two will unite for “B2b” on Friday.