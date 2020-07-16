Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tory Lanez revisited the night of his shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion on Friday’s (Dec. 13) release “HANDLING BUSINESS.”

On the track, which arrived in collaboration with DDG, the “Say It” artist spat, “Shorty, my city talk about me highly, know that these b**ches never can deny me/ Only one thing I regret on that night is jumpin’ up outta the pool with Kylie.”

To provide context, Lanez — sentenced on three felony counts in 2023 — shot Megan in the feet during a heated argument in July 2020. The altercation took place not long after the pair, along with the Houston native's former best friend Kelsey Nicole and his bodyguard, left Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood home.

Later in Lanez’s verse, he rapped, “I'm even comin' home sooner than I think/ They thought that I wasn't recordin' inside of the cell.” The Canadian singer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded weapon in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. At the time of his sentencing in August 2023, he was already credited with 305 days served, including time on house arrest and in jail.

Even after being found guilty, Lanez has yet to issue a formal apology to Megan. “In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote in a statement days after being convicted. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Since then, and even before his sentencing, the PLAYBOY creator’s fans have harassed Megan relentlessly, so much to the point that she’s suing one of the bloggers allegedly involved in spreading “false statements.” In October, the Grammy Award winner filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, whom she called a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez.

“Enough is enough. Ms. Pete — a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide — will no longer stand for [the] defendant’s campaign of harassment,” her attorneys said.