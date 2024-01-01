Image Image Credit Bianca Borgeat Image Alt 3LitMari Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You know that real Chicago sound? Not the watered-down, algorithm-friendly version with a catchy hook and viral dance. Nah, we’re talking about the music that comes from real-life struggle and survival — the kind that makes you sit up and pay attention because it hits deep. That’s the sound 3LitMari’s pushing. He’s the one carrying that torch.

This isn’t some artist just dropping tracks to see what sticks; he’s out here moving the culture. As the founder of 3Lit Academy, the rapper has already put in work mentoring and training kids through basketball. So, it’s unsurprising that he's doing the same thing with his music: inspiring, uplifting and showing the next generation that there’s more to life than struggle.

It’s clear in every lyric that the Chi-town x Miami-based talent doesn’t need your approval; he’s telling you his story because it’s necessary . Though his bars are sharp, they don’t come off forced, and each one feels like it’s been lived through — like he’s been through hell and made it out with just enough clarity to share it with you. His music is heavy, but it’s honest. There’s no sugarcoating the real. If you’re looking for polished pop or the shiny side of life, keep it moving. However, if you want the raw and unfiltered truth, with all its scars intact, then 3LitMari’s exactly what you need.

You know what else? This man doesn’t play with trends. You won’t hear him shrinking himself to fit some algorithm or changing his sound to please the masses. 3LitMari isn’t here for the TikTok trend or social media flex. Nah, the ELITE COMPANY creator carved out his own lane, and it’s strong, intentional and exactly where he wants to be. His artistic identity is found in the way he lets the beat breathe, giving his thoughts a space to land, and in the silence between bars, where his truth rings louder than any hook ever could.

And that’s what separates the multifaceted rapper from the rest. His sound is grounded, his delivery is so sure of itself, and his music doesn’t cater to the fake deep crowd. The “Vibes On The Beach” host talks love, loss, loyalty, disappointment with equal weight — never playing favorites nor hiding behind cliché punchlines or forced bars. This is 3LitMari, showing up exactly as he is: sometimes messy, sometimes heavy, but always real.

So, if you're new to the wave, don’t waste time. Start with these five tracks and let him show you what’s been missing in music.

1. Prevail

3LitMari stands firm in “Prevail.” He’s telling you about survival — plain and simple. Life hits hard, but it doesn’t knock him off track. However, this single isn’t about how he made it through the hardships, or the strength required to keep going. Instead, it’s heavy in all the right ways. There’s nothing polished or sugarcoated, which makes it so powerful. Listeners can feel his every word as he pushes through the struggle without ever having to scream for your attention.

2. Always Knew

Confidence is the name of the game in "Always Knew." It speaks to the “Kill Mode” artist’s certainty of always having known what he was capable of; however, it’s without a need to flex or make loud declarations. The song displays 3LitMari’s patience in waiting for this moment, and once he’s here, there’s nothing left to prove. "Always Knew” gives off an easy and effortless vibe — and that’s exactly the point. It’s for anyone who has ever known they were destined for more, even when others couldn’t see it.

3. RIDE4ME

Raw, unapologetic and brutally honest, “RIDE4ME” makes it clear that 3LitMari isn’t here for the easy version of loyalty. The record takes you through the sting of being loyal when no one else is. Instead of being a song about having people on your side when it’s all good, “RIDE4ME” focuses on when those same people let you down. Its production is steady, but unyielding, just like the 4336844 Records DK signee’s stance on loyalty. His message hits hard: If you can’t ride when things get tough, don’t expect to get a ride when it’s your turn.

4. Mystery

“Mystery” feels like the part of the rapper you’re not supposed to fully understand. Of course, he’s not usually out here handing out explanations, but there’s something about this track that leaves you wanting more. Its vibe is subtle, but his delivery stays confident. While 3LitMari keeps it quiet, you can feel the weight of what he’s holding back. This one makes you question what’s really behind the curtain. You won’t get all the answers, but you’ll keep listening anyway, because that's the kind of pull he has.

5. SO SPECIAL

In a genre that loves to celebrate fast love and fleeting emotions, “SO SPECIAL” stands out by slowing things down and getting real about loyalty, love and trust. In the 2024 cut, 3LitMari strips back the bravado for a moment to let his emotions speak for themselves. More than just a sappy love song, it's a reflection on the complexities of caring for someone when you’ve been through it all. Though he's not screaming from the rooftops about how he feels, 3LitMari is letting you feel it in his own way — through his tone and his pauses between lines, which give you just enough to understand the weight behind each word. “SO SPECIAL” is for the ones who understand that love isn’t always easy but is always worth the risk.