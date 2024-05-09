Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Damian Lillard Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake said it best when he rapped, “Damn, I swear sports and music are so synonymous.”

Cause we want to be them, and they want to be us,” on “Thank Me Now” on his debut album, Thank Me Later. Hip Hop culture has always been infused within the NBA since the genre’s rise to prominence in the mid-’90s.

The NBA has spawned a few musicians in various genres, but most of those who decide to give it a shot try to become rappers. While there are successful outcomes like Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal, there are others who, despite their notoriety within the league, find it hard to gain traction on DSPs like Spotify and Apple Music. Even cultural icons like Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson found it hard to legitimize themselves within the music business.

Rap-Up compiled a list of the seven best NBA players who also rapped in honor of this year’s NBA All-Star game. We highlighted their social impact on and off the court, streaming/music sales, and overall skills. See who made the cut below!

1. Shaquille O’Neal AKA Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal is the most successful basketball player who also spent time in the recording booth. His illustrious career on and off the court is well-documented. While he was one of the most dominant basketball players on the planet, he also used his larger-than-life personality on wax. He has multiple RIAA certifications, including his smash hit “You Can't Stop The Reign” featuring The Notorious B.I.G., and is still active in the space with a recent verse on Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ “SHAQ & KOBE” Remix. Whether it be DJing, acting, or big brand endorsements, the 4-time NBA Champion will get to the bag.

2. Damian Lillard AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A

Damian Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., is the most talented bar spitter and rapper on this list. While he and Shaq are among the top 75 players on the all-time list, Lillard has the edge over Shaq regarding lyricism. The dynamic point guard has consistently released music since he dropped in the league and has worked with various A-list stars, including Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, DDG, and Jeremih. The EMPIRE-signed artist has built up a strong resume on and off the court that has helped fans view him as a legit rapper and not just a hobbyist. He’s repeatedly gone viral for his rap skills during his Bars On I-95 and Sway In The Morning Freestyle performances.

3. LiAngelo Ball AKA Gelo Ball

The most recent ball player turned emcee success story is LiAngelo Ball. His early 2000s-inspired trunk thumper “Tweaker” has spread like wildfire across the airwaves and social media. While he has yet to drop a second single, he is already getting booked for major events, including the Detroit Lions playoff game, NBA All-Star Weekend, and even significant festivals like Rolling Loud. While artists like Moneybagg Yo, Boosie Badazz, and more reached out to hop on his viral smash, he opted for southern rap legend Lil Wayne, who drew mixed opinions from fans of the popular song. Although the recent Def Jam Records signee is new to his rap career, he is keeping up with a lot of the stereotypes well after catching major flack on social media for allegedly abandoning his former partner Nikki Mudarris and their two children to start another family with someone else.

4. Master P

Master P’s NBA career may not have lasted long, but no one can donut his contributions to Hip Hop. The independent rap superstar built an empire with his New Orleans-based No Limit Records imprint. The militant-style emcee helped create a label that boasted artists like C-Murder, Romeo Miller, Mack 10, Soulja Slim, and most notably, Snoop Dogg at a time. Master P often trends on social media for living every “Black Man’s Dream” because he made it to the league and was a successful Hip Hop artist. To this day, he is still building generation wealth by creating companies like his ultra-successful line of potato chips, Rap Snacks. The company has collaborated with artists like Lil Baby, The Migos, Rick Ross, and more.

5. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been vocal about his love for music since he entered the NBA. The Phoenix Suns lead star has long supported various artists, notably Drake. This opening to his podcast is a Drake song, and he recently hit the blogs for sharing that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance of “Not Like Us” did nothing for him. While many people praised Durant for his viral unreleased track alongside LeBron James, his verse on Stalley’s “Scared Money” was the first time we could listen to official bars from the Slim Reaper. Social media commentators compared his rap style to Jay Electronica.

6. Allen Iverson AKA Jewelz

Allen Iverson is just as Hip Hop as shell-toe Adidas, throwback jerseys, and jewelry. The cultural icon inspired many during his time in the league based on his unabashed nature. NBA league officials could not control him, and his fashion choices perfectly reflected and embodied everything considered “hip” at the time. When he wasn’t on the court dropping buckets, he was “practicing” different skills on the mic. The Hall of Fame hoop legend went by Jewelz while he was on wax. Iverson never went the safe route, so everyone beloves him. Many notable songs have mentioned the Virginia-bred ball player, including Post Malone’s breakout smash “White Iverson.”

7. Iman Shumpert AKA IMAN

Iman Shumpert is an NBA Champion, actor, podcast host, and bar spitter. The highflyer on the court, with even higher vibrations on tracks, has been known for his poetic lyricism. Under the stage name Iman, he has released countless tracks, including collaborations with artists like DC Young Fly and his estranged ex-wife Teyana Taylor. Shumpert has broadened his horizons and has become a staple on Showtime’s hit show, “The Chi.” The Lena Waithe-produced show, unfortunately, killed off his character in the last season, but fans are highly likely to see him in more shows and films over the next few years.

Honorable Mentions: Lou Williams, Miles Bridges, Lonzo Ball, Stephen Jackson, and Kobe Bryant.