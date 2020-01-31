Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Hunter, Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Colorado’s Travis Hunter is the 2024 Heisman Award winner. The talented two-way athlete beat out some stiff competition to claim the prestigious award Saturday night (Dec. 14). Upon winning the trophy, he shared the revelation that his fiancè put him on to Lil Wayne’s music. Many fans were confused that the exciting football player had never listened to the talented musician prior to meeting his future wife.

The Hip Hop legend and significant sports fanatics were in attendance when the talented player, coached by Deion Sanders, won his award. During his acceptance speech, he stated, “Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life, man," Hunter said. "My fiancée love you. I didn't know none of your songs until she let me know because I don't listen to music. She let me know. She told me, like, 'You gotta listen to this. If you don't listen to music, listen to Wayne.' And from that day on, that's all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I'm listening to Wayne.”

Lil Wayne showered the Buffalos co-star with love on social media after he won his award. Shortly after the announcement, he tweeted, “Congratulations 2my brudda Travis mfkn Hunter!!! Heisman Trophy winner! Great speech King & Moms speech was just as amazing! She need 2b on tv somewhere! Congrats 2 Ashton, Cam, Dillon & all of their families! Honored 2be amongst the greatness. Luv u Unk! Perfect timing! Go Buffs.”

Wayne has been attached to sports for his whole career. Although he will not be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans, he has performed at countless sporting events, including Colorado home games. The popular emcee even has a tattoo of the ESPN logo on his arm. He has countless tracks that include the names of popular athletes, including baseball players, football players, basketball and more. He most notably made a track in honor of legendary hooper, Kobe Bryant.

The long-time Los Angeles Lakers fan is a staple in Crypto.com Arena, usually attending sporting events with one of his children. Check out “Kobe Bryant” by Lil Wayne below!