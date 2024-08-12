Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Dec. 7), Snoop Dogg seemingly addressed Lil Wayne’s reaction to Kendrick Lamar being chosen to perform during Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show during an interview with Drink Champs.

During the interview, he stated, “Before JAY-Z got control of the Super Bowl, wasn’t no n**gas performing. Let’s go back to the essence and beginning of. He’s creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you’re a good artist and you’re a great artist, your time will come.” Later in the interview, he stated, “You should just be honored that Hip Hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next man, but be happy.”

This statement appears to be a response to Lil Wayne’s reaction to Lamar being chosen to perform on the world’s biggest musical stage in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. During Lil Weezyana Fest in early November, Lil Wayne expressed, “I said to myself, I want to be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom. And I worked my a** off to get that f**king position and it was ripped away from me. But this motherf**king moment right here, they can’t take that man, they can’t take that from me.”

This comment prompted Lamar to respond on the intro track to his newest Billboard chart-topping album, GNX. On “wacced out murals” he rapped, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/ Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/ Turn me to an Eskimo, I drew the line and decimals.” Lamar also questioned Snoop Dogg’s motives for sharing Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” amidst their storied battle. Snoop shared his excitement for the record on the app formerly known as Twitter when the surprise album was released.

Snoop Dogg and Lamar performed as supporting acts during Dr. Dre’s halftime show during Super Bowl LVI in California. In February, the “DNA” emcee will headline the show, and people are already starting to speculate about who he will bring out as a guest during the upcoming event. Lamar recently announced a stadium tour with SZA in partnership with Live Nation and Cash App. The “Grand National Tour” will start on April 19, 2025, at Minneapolis, Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium.

Check out the announcement post here!