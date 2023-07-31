Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott has added the I Am Hip Hop Award to his ever-growing list of accolades. On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Teyana Taylor and his “Water (Remix)” collaborator, Tyla, presented him with the honor at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas.

“I come from this generation where they considered us nowhere near Hip Hop,” the UTOPIA rapper voiced in his acceptance speech. “Every day, I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer, nobody knew what I was trying to do, but I always had this idea. I had this vision, still to this day, to take the sound and just to take things to the next level, and I’m just so glad that we made it this far.”

“I come from Houston, Texas, and we don’t have a lot of billboards or a lot of big advertisements to try to get us on our way. I just want to let everybody know [wherever] you come from, it doesn’t really matter,” Scott continued. “It’s just what goes on in your brain [that] can take you to the next level and beyond. With true focus, true drive and real surroundings, you can go wherever the f**k you want to go.”

Alongside his speech, the artist was treated to video tributes from frequent collaborators like DJ Khaled and Teezo Touchdown, as well as fellow Texas legend Bun B. The Cactus Jack Records founder was nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year for UTOPIA, Song of the Year with “FE!N” and Best Live Performer, among other categories.

Scott concluded, “I just want to thank you, BET, for actually recognizing me. I be feeling like sometimes people don’t give a f**k about me, so this is actually dope.” The father of two also showed love to his children, Stormi and Aire, both of whom he shares with Kylie Jenner.