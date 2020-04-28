Image Image Credit BERTRAND GUAY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott walked the runway for VETEMENTS’ Spring/Summer 2025 show on Friday (Sept. 27) for Paris Fashion Week. Designed by Guram Gvasalia, the Houston native wore an all-black ensemble and sunglasses.

Scott kicked off the show, only to be brought back out later by Gvasalia, who walked out hand in hand with him and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who sported a tape dress with DHL's logo plastered all across it. When asked about the outfit, the “BUTTERFLY EFFECT” rapper told viral fashion page The People Gallery’s Maurice Kamara, “This [is] runway s**t.”

“Be yourself always,” he responded when asked to give style advice. Scott also named his favorite track at the moment: NLE Choppa and 41’s “Or What.”

As to be expected, 2024’s Paris Fashion Week has brought out some of the biggest names in music and fashion. Cardi B popped out for Paco Rabanne's Spring/Summer 2025 show wearing one of the designer’s dresses on Wednesday (Sept. 25). The following day (Sept. 26), she attended Rick Owen’s ready-to-wear runway presentation alongside Michèle Lamy.

Normani, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, Zoë Kravitz, and Law Roach were among the other celebrities spotted in the City of Light.

Scott’s PFW appearance occurred during a few weeks off from his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” The Australian and New Zealand leg kicks off on Oct. 17 in Sydney, followed by shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland.

It’s worth noting that the last time the ASTROWORLD creator was in Paris, he ended up getting arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard outside the George V hotel during Olympics week. Local authorities eventually let him go with no charges.

When it comes to music, Scott is still promoting his re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO, which recently went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The visuals for the deluxe cut “Mo City Flexologist” were shared on Tuesday (Sept. 24).