Travis Scott’s WWE “Monday Night Raw” debut was epic, to say the least. On Monday (Jan. 6), the Houston rapper escorted Jey Uso to the ring from the Intuit Dome’s upper levels while smoking a blunt.

The wrestler notably walked out wearing a latex suit bearing the word “YEET,” his trademark slogan. Scott, on the other hand, could be seen hyping up the crowd with a championship belt slung over his shoulder before eventually jumping into the ring to keep the momentum going.

Unsurprisingly, the blunt incident caused a bit of an uproar on social media, though fans seemed to love it mostly. One Twitter user joked, “The WWE [isn't] even using smoke effects for this entrance. That's just from Travis Scott's blunt.” Another person wrote, “[Matt] Riddle seeing Travis Scott smoke weed live,” alongside a GIF of Shannon Sharpe. Continue scrolling for reactions to the artist’s WWE debut.

Backstage, Scott linked up with The Rock, who fittingly opened the event. “You ready to rock and roll?” he asked the Cactus Jack Records founder. The heavyweight champion later inquired about his brown Lamborghini: “Damn, I might need the keys to that. Yo, Travis, leave the keys inside for me.”

Though it’s only the start of the year, 2025 is expected to be a massive run for Scott. In April, he’s scheduled to kick off a whole “new chapter” at Coachella. It will also mark the “goosebumps” rapper’s first time performing at the festival since 2017. "New performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack. First of its kind. P.S. Y'all got 'til April 'cause I'm coming,” he confirmed via Instagram.

During Miami’s Art Basel in December 2024, Scott hinted at releasing some of the music he recorded throughout his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” When a fan asked about its arrival, he promisingly replied, “Oh, it's on the way, like really on the way."