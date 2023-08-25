Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images and Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott and Burna Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Burna Boy is making a run for song of the summer, and he’s brought Travis Scott along to help make it happen. On Wednesday (May 21), the African Giant dropped “TaTaTa,” the latest offering from his upcoming album, No Sign of Weakness, due on July 10.

The Chillz Chilleaux-produced single, which is set to get a visual companion on Friday (May 23), marks Burna Boy's first collaboration with Scott. “You make me emotional, but somethin' must kill a man / Every Monday, na your waist / Every Tuesday, na the same thing,” the Grammy Award-winning artist sings, rolling through every day of the week on the track’s opening verse.

Interrupted by a now-viral clip of Scott urging a nightclub to “shake that culo, now,” the Houston native picked up the track’s second verse. “Yeah, my money as big as your nyash / Bring your friend and y'all better not clash / 'Bout that business, I'm flyin' first class,” he raps.

Though far from the Cactus Jack Records founder’s first foray into Afrobeats — he notably scored big with Asake on “Active” last year — “TaTaTa” is surely one of his more exciting leaps across genres. Take a listen below.

What We Know So Far About Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness’

In addition to “TaTaTa,” No Sign of Weakness will include “Sweet Love” and “Update,” both of which came out earlier in the year. It is also expected to house “Bundle By Bundle.”

The forthcoming album will serve as a long-awaited follow-up to I Told Them…, which arrived with the J. Cole-assisted “Thanks,” “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage and the massively successful “City Boys.”

Travis Scott’s 2025 Feature Run Continues

As for Scott, “TaTaTa” continues a busy year for him, feature-wise. He kicked off 2025 with a guest appearance on Lil Baby’s WHAM (“Stuff”), followed by him hopping on EST Gee's “Houstatlantaville” and The Weeknd’s “Reflections Laughing.” In March, the UTOPIA artist also appeared on a whopping four records from Playboi Carti’s MUSIC.