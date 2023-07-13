Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Baby is officially in comeback mode. On Friday (Jan. 3), the Atlanta rapper delivered his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, WHAM, after months of critics claiming he fell off.

From the latticework of violin strings that open “Listen Up,” Lil Baby confidently declared, “I'm with the hustlers/ Runnin' circles 'round these rappin' n**gas/ No discussion from me.” The momentum only builds from there across the 15-track project, with Young Thug and Future joining him on the Wheezy-produced “Dumb, Dumb, and Dumber.” Notably, the record marked the YSL Records founder’s first guest verse since coming home from prison in October 2024.

Lil Baby then kept the energy going with “F U 2x,” “I Promise” and the GloRilla-assisted “Redbone.” Previewed just days before the album’s full-length release, the Memphis star served as a stellar addition to the last-mentioned song. “Hold up, stop the beat, Lil Baby, let me talk my s**t/ Aye, my ex say I've been sh**tin' on him, I'm genuinely poppin' s**t,” she spat.

Elsewhere on the project, listeners are introduced to deeper cuts like “Streets Colder” and “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. Additional guest appearances came from Travis Scott and 21 Savage, who lent their talents to “Stuff” and “Outfit,” respectively. Take a listen below.

Lil Baby confirmed via Instagram that the deluxe version of WHAM will arrive on Tuesday (Jan. 7). Although details are still under wraps, fans can likely expect the expanded version to include five bonus tracks, as teased on a whiteboard in late 2024.

Afterward, the “Woah” rapper will be gearing up for his next project, Dominique. He confirmed a February release during Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast: “WHAM is more like me on some young n**ga s**t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money — the turned [up] lifestyle. Dominique is more like the serious me, more personal.”