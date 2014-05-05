Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott’s 2014 mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, hit major DSPs on Friday (Aug. 23) at midnight. To commemorate its 10th anniversary, the Houston rapper re-released the 12-song collection and several other tracks recorded around that circa.

The project opened with “Days Before Rodeo: The Prayer” before segueing into “Mamacita” featuring Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug. Other highlights include the much-loved “Drugs You Should Try It” and “Don’t Play,” which saw The 1975 and Big Sean jump on board. Additional guest appearances included T.I., Migos, and Peewee Longway.

Though not available on streaming services at the time of reporting, fans who purchase Days Before Radio via Scott’s website will gain access to five new songs: “Mo City Flexologist,” “Too Many Chances,” “Yeah Yeah” with Young Thug, “Serenade,” and “Whole Lots Changed.” Listen to the LP below.

During his 10-year anniversary show for Days Before Rodeo in Atlanta on Thursday (Aug. 22) night, Scott hinted at possibly going on the road for the mixtape. “I might have to do a whole tour of this. These [are] the best shows on the planet,” he said in a clip shared online.

The Cactus Jack Records founder’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” is expected to conclude on Halloween (Oct. 31). He’ll be doing an arena run in South America, including shows in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, before making his way to Australia and New Zealand.

In the interim, Scott’s U.S. fans can catch him at the MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9. “New York [and New Jersey], I wanted to do this venue during the first leg, but football season had it tied up,” he teased in an announcement post. “I had to make sure we [spun] the block. New York has always been the place for me. When I perform, it lets me know the real metric of the rage. Can’t wait for one night in [New Jersey].”