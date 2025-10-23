Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and Travis Scott perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott is still Team Kanye West. During a recent tour stop, the “Antidote” rapper shouted out Ye and alluded to the possibility of working together soon.

"Shoutout to my brother Ye, man, ain't gon' lie, we might have to do something special,” said Scott onstage, as seen in a video that started floating about online on Tuesday (Oct. 21).

Travis Scott and Kanye West have a lengthy collaborative history. Scott produced and appeared on “Wash Us In The Blood” from Ye’s 2020 album God’s Country and produced tracks on Ye’s 2013 album Yeezus (“New Slaves,” “Guilt Trip”). Besides contributing production to the GOOD Music compilation album Kanye West Presents: GOOD Music – Cruel Summer in 2012, he also appeared on the song "Champions" for the Cruel Winter project that was never released.

Besides music, Scott also got caught up in Ye’s personal life. Back in 2022, Ye was driving around Los Angeles and went on Instagram Live to reveal that he didn’t know the address of where the Kardashian-Jenner family was holding his youngest daughter’s 4th birthday party. Scott stepped in and gave him the details. “Shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” said Ye.

La Flame is currently on the international leg of his “CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” He recently reportedly made history in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after he drew in over 125,000 fans across two nights at the venue. Per Live Nation and BookMyShow, they were the biggest rap shows ever in India and from a sole artist in Delhi’s history. The tour’s next stop is in Seoul, Korea, on Saturday (Oct. 25), and he’ll visit China, Japan and the UAE before its conclusion in Mumbai, India, on Nov. 19.

Travis Scott’s last official solo album was 2023’s Utopia, which is currently certified double platinum. In July 2025, he released the Jackboys 2 compilation album, which featured his Cactus Jack artists like Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and SoFaygo. Other acts making appearances include Future, Playboi Carti, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, NBA Youngboy, GloRilla and more.