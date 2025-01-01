Image Image Credit Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott at 2025 Fanatics Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS have another No. 1 album under their belt. On Sunday (July 20), Billboard confirmed that JACKBOYS 2 moved a whopping 232,000 units in its first week, beating out Justin Bieber’s SWAG at No. 2 and Clipse’s long-anticipated return, Let God Sort Em Out, at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It's an especially impressive feat considering the LP only had five days of tracking activity, the publication pointed out. Initially, the album was released exclusively on the JACKBOYS website with seven tracks, before expanding to 17 tracks across streaming platforms. Scott then added three new deluxe tracks on the final day of tracking: his own “DA WIZARD,” “TRIP OUT” from Sheck Wes and Yeat, and “110 SOUTH” with Wallie the Sensei and Luxury Tax.

JACKBOYS 2 also claimed the second-biggest debut week for a rap album this year, coming in behind Playboi Carti’s massive 30-track offering, MUSIC. That said, it does hold the title for the biggest sales week for a Hip Hop release since the DAYS BEFORE RODEO reissue in 2024.

It’s worth mentioning that JACKBOYS 2 took the lead on the 200 chart by a landslide. Bieber’s surprise SWAG, which featured the likes of Gunna, Sexyy Red and more, pulled in 163,000 album-equivalent units. Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem followed with 147,000, while Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out came in with 118,000.

The Cactus Jack Records compilation had a lot of good going for it, especially with its star-studded tracklist. Notably, Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tyla, Kodak Black, Future and several others appeared across the nearly hour-long listen.

There’s also a lot of buzz surrounding the project’s opener, “CHAMPAIN & VACAY,” in which Scott responded to Pusha T’s earlier “So Be It” diss. The Houston rapper and GloRilla’s “SHYNE” also went viral for their hilarious interpolation of Shyne’s “Bad Boyz.”