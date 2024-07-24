Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fresh off earning his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with DAYS BEFORE RODEO, Travis Scott unveiled the visual companion for “Mo City Flexologist” on Tuesday (Sept. 24). Directed by Kahlil Joseph, the music video was fittingly shot in Missouri City, Texas, where the musician grew up.

“Run back them summers I caught through the night, I done dirtied the Sprite, I done crushed up the ice/ Who knew LaFlame make it bigger than life? On the come up, I had to find faith through the lights,” Scott rapped on the track, which was initially previewed in 2014. While it didn’t make the final cut DAYS BEFORE RODEO, “Mo City Flexologist” was made available via one of three deluxe editions the Houston native shared in August.

The visual effort contained several throwback clips of Scott with his daughter and the day he received the key to Missouri City, along with some more recent footage of Hightower High School.

Shortly after the video was released, Scott tweeted, “‘Mo City Flex’ on DSPs?” Other songs not on the original LP included “Yeah Yeah” featuring Young Thug, “Serenade,” and “Whole Lots Changed,” to name a few.

The Cactus Jack Records founder teased the possibility of going on a full-blown trek for the re-release. However, he’s currently finishing up the South America and Australia legs of his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR.” In the meantime, Scott dropped a concert film from his one-night show in Atlanta, where he performed several of its standout cuts.

"Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO is an era-defining project. Leading up to the 10th anniversary of the mixtape and its release on streaming, we wanted to celebrate the moment and capture the energy it's brought to all the ragers," Spotify’s head of Hip Hop and R&B Artist Partnerships Josh Peas said. “As a tribute to the special night and something for everyone to enjoy, the release of the concert doc is the perfect time capsule to tell this story for years to come."