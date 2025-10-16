Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ty Dolla Sign and Ice Spice attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ty Dolla $ign confirmed Ice Spice recorded a verse for “New Body,” but it remains unreleased.

Kanye West alleged that Ice Spice’s team is preventing the track from dropping.

The track has evolved since 2018, with versions featuring Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat that were also never cleared.

There’s a version of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “New Body” with Ice Spice that’ll probably never see the light of day. On Thursday (Oct. 16), the singer-songwriter confirmed that the “In Ha Mood” rapper did record a verse for the long-shelved collaboration, which originally featured Nicki Minaj.

“I don’t know how these people be finding out about this s**t,” he told Complex’s Jordan Rose. “Yeah, she made a verse for it, but we never did nothing with it.” The “Paranoid” singer went on to add that the song exists “on a hard drive,” though he couldn’t say whether it’ll ever hit streaming.

In 2024, West revealed that he sent “New Body” to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat after Minaj refused to clear her verse. According to YesJulz, he wanted to see “who sounds best” on the song. The Chicago lyricist later posted on his Instagram Stories, “Ice Spice sent a verse in for ‘New Body.’ Now her team is saying we can’t use it.”

When asked if the song could still end up on DSPs, Ty Dolla $ign said, “I wish it would’ve. I think it would’ve been a huge song, but what Nicki said…” He added, “I forgot what she said. Something like ‘No’ basically.”

For context, Minaj closed that chapter in December 2023. “That train has left the station,” she told fans during an Instagram Live. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album, [Pink Friday 2]. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

While it looks like fans won’t be getting “New Body” anytime soon, Ty Dolla $ign is gearing up for new music. His forthcoming album, TYCOON, drops on Friday (Oct. 17). The 15-song effort will house “SHOW ME LOVE” featuring Tory Lanez, “ALL IN,” and “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE” with Kodak Black and YG.