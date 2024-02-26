Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé surprised her “Cowboy Carter Tour” dancers with Louis Vuitton luggage and handwritten notes to mark the tour’s end.

Choreographer Justin Chase and others shared the moment on social media, showing off the luxury carry-ons.

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” grossed over $400 million, setting a new record for the highest-grossing country tour ever.

Oh, what a time to be one of Beyoncé’s backup dancers. Over the weekend, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer and Parkwood Entertainment surprised the dance crew from the “Cowboy Carter Tour” with a thank-you gift.

On Saturday (Aug. 9), choreographer Justin "Jus't" Chase and others shared videos of themselves unboxing Louis Vuitton packages to find what looks like the brand’s Horizon 55 rollable carry-on. Each suitcase came with a nametag engraved with their initials and a handwritten letter.

“Congratulations on the completion of the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour.’ Thank you for all your hard work and dedication [over] the last couple of months,” the note read. “We hope you enjoy your gift and know that we really appreciate all your contributions to this tour and its success.” Take a look at the clip below.

“How does it feel to be on Bey’s mailing list?” someone joked in Jus’t’s comments section. “Bey said pack your bags for the Act III tour! [I know that's right],” another replied, referencing the third and final album in her trilogy following RENAISSANCE and COWBOY CARTER.

The “Cowboy Carter Tour,” like all of Beyoncé’s tours, was an enormous success. As Billboard first reported, the 32-date run raked in a massive $407.6 million and sold 1.6 million tickets. It's officially the highest-grossing country tour ever, which is an especially impressive feat considering COWBOY CARTER marked her very first foray into the genre.

Though the album definitely did most of the heavy lifting, concertgoers also got treated to a few special moments, like seeing Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, share the stage with her. On top of that, JAY-Z popped out for select dates in Paris and Atlanta, and the finale in Las Vegas saw Beyoncé reunite Destiny’s Child.

The pop icon seemingly wrapped up her COWBOY CARTER era with the fourth and final installment of her REIIMAGINE campaign alongside Levi’s. They dropped three denim-on-denim sets via her website last Monday (Aug. 4).