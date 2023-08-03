Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its fashion show in a big way on Oct. 15 after a long hiatus. On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Tyla was revealed as one of its headliners, joining a lineup that already includes Cher.

Interestingly, the upcoming event will mark the lingerie brand’s first all-female ensemble of musical performers. While the rest of the acts haven’t been announced yet, Victoria’s Secret promised the “glamour, wings, fashion and musical entertainment our customers know and love.”

“Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — the stunning outfits, iconic wings and charismatic models,” Tyla told Rolling Stone. “Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage. What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

Set to take place in Brooklyn, New York, the show will see some of the label’s most iconic models hit the runway, including familiar names like Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks and Paloma Elsesser. Back in 2019, Victoria’s Secret canceled the annual showcase after facing backlash for its lack of inclusivity and declining ratings.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Doja Cat headlined “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour,” which was broadcast via Amazon Prime. The “Say So” artist wore a thong-baring slip dress on the red carpet before gracing viewers with live versions of “Ouchies” and “Attention.”

During an interview with ELLE, Tyla shared that she recently began modeling. “I realized that if there’s a bad shot, we’ll get a good one. I’m more comfortable making mistakes,” she told the publication.

“I’m very involved in everything that I do: my sound, my image, what I wear, what I look like,” the “Water” singer continued. “It does matter, and it does matter that it goes with how I’m feeling, and it ties in with the music, because at the end of the day, I’m an artist. I model, but it’s on the side.”