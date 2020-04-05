Image Image Credit Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images and Rob Beccaris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla and Aaliyah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla took home quite a few accolades at the 2024 MTV European Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 10), where she also paid homage to Aaliyah.

The “Truth or Dare” artist attended the event in a teal blue iteration of the Roberto Cavalli gown that the late R&B singer wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. She further accessorized with a diamond-encrusted watch choker and black heels, courtesy of stylist Ron Hartleben, also known as Ronnie Hart, per WWD.

“Love the homage to the legendary Aaliyah! You looked gorgeous in that Cavalli,” wrote one fan underneath the South African songstress’ Instagram post. Another commented, “You will forever be that girl. Congratulations on your huge win, my dhiye, and paying homage to one of my [favorites], Aaliyah.”

Elsewhere, her choreographer, Lee-ché Janecke, penned, “Continues to be the most blessed debut year! So proud of you, my mamas!” It was huge night for Tyla, who won across three categories — Best Afrobeats, Best African Act and Best R&B — as a first-time nominee.

During her acceptance speech for Best Afrobeats, Tyla shared, “I can’t believe it. Literally, all of the nominees are insane. They literally have taken Afrobeats so far, and I’m so honored to be winning this award. It’s insane, but I just want to thank my team, my family [and] the Tygers for voting for me.”

“Thank you to God, obviously. Thank you to Afrobeats,” the artist continued while standing beside her sister, Sydney Seetha. “Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music.” Other acts competing in the category included Tems, Ayra Starr, Asaka, Burna Boy and Rema, all of whom have had remarkable runs this year.

Tyla also performed “Water” and “PUSH 2 START” at the EMAs. The latter track appeared on the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA+, which also welcomed “BACK to YOU” and “SHAKE AH.” The original LP notably housed contributions from Travis Scott, Gunna, Becky G and more.