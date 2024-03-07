Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla “literally can’t” eat before going on stage, she admitted in a sit-down with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Thursday (Oct. 17). For Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians,” the two artists talked about their fanbases, putting out music and pre-performance rituals, to name a few topics.

“I have to eat way before because I feel like if I eat right before I perform, I feel like something’s going to go wrong. I feel like if my digestion goes wild, uh-oh. I don’t want to take no chances,” the “Jump” songstress humorously shared regarding the last-mentioned talking point.

“I love to pray with the team, listen to fun music and laugh. I bring myself to my center and just trust that it’s going to be a great show.” Both Tyla and Lisa served as musical guests at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (Oct. 15). The South African songstress opened her set with a rendition of “Water,” followed by “PUSH 2 START” from TYLA+.

Earlier in the conversation, the Grammy Award winner explained why it “took a while” to release her debut studio album, which arrived in March. “I had a clear vision for it. I knew that I wanted to stay true to my culture — obviously, African music — but also a lot of pop and R&B influences,” she stated. “I had to work with a bunch of people to get the sound right. When I finally got it, I just went in. It felt like such a relief when I reached that point.”

TYLA housed contributions from Travis Scott, Tems and Gunna, as well as standout cuts like “ART” and “Water.” The latter track took home Best Afrobeats at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. During her acceptance speech, the international star also emphasized that “African music can be pop music, too.”

Unfortunately, Tyla didn’t get to hit the road for the LP like she initially planned due to a worsening injury. However, she will be doing a trio of shows in South Africa in December.