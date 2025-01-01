Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla is not letting us make it through the summer without a few songs to dance to. On Friday (July 25), the songstress dropped her eagerly anticipated WWP, short for “We wanna party.”

Even though it’s billed as a mixtape, the project is on the shorter side, especially considering how much of it is brand new. There’s “BLISS,” which Tyla first debuted at Coachella back in April, and “IS IT,” a record fans previously complained was “too short.” In response, the Grammy Award winner jokingly told them to “play it again, [the f**k].”

Of the two new songs listeners introduced, Wizkid shows up as the lone feature on “DYNAMITE.” “Why don't you bring it, come my way?” he sings, before Tyla follows with, “Hold me 'round my waist / We can take it slow, baby, you control the pace / The way I rotate, baby, that's a little taste.”

From there, the South African singer lets her critics know she’s actually been playing it too nice on “MR. MEDIA.” She sings, “Remember when I used to fight with words? / Really, I should be worse / I should be meaner.” There are no skips on WWP, which, to be fair, is kind of expected with just 11 minutes of runtime. However, the project does leave behind plenty of curiosity and anticipation for what her sophomore album could bring.

“I’ve been on this tip of just enjoying life, not just partying, but just enjoyment with people that I love, with people that are a vibe,” the “Water” hitmaker said, explaining the meaning behind the mixtape’s title. “‘We wanna party’ is actually a South African chant. So we’ve been using it forever, and it’s been a thing for hyping up people and just that feeling of enjoyment. I thought it was perfect for the mixtape ’cause the music screams, ‘We wanna party!'”