Key Takeaways

Tyler, The Creator previously said he would ban podcasts if he were president, calling most shows “gross” in a new interview with The Cut.

The rapper critiqued the spread of misinformation by unqualified voices in podcasting.

He praised two podcasts he respects: “Grits & Eggs” and “The Cutting Room Floor.”

Tyler, The Creator is doubling down on his belief that podcast microphones need to be taken away, but there’s a short list of people he thinks deserve to keep them. Speaking with The Cut last Friday (June 20), the “Sticky” artist explained why giving platforms to people “who aren’t smart” can be dangerous, as well as a few shows he enjoys.

“I think we give a lot of people who aren’t smart and just want attention platforms to be loud and incorrect, and other stupid people follow them,” he told the publication. “Where are the people with skills? We need electricians, we need more drummers, painters, teachers.”

That said, he admitted there are two podcasts he doesn’t mind listening to: Deante Kyle’s “Grits & Eggs Podcast” and “The Cutting Room Floor” hosted by Recho Omondi, who, fittingly, sat down to moderate Instagram’s “Ask It Anyway” with Tyler earlier this month. “Everybody with a mic is crazy,” he told The Cut. “I just think that s**t is gross.”

Interestingly, the podcast boom sort of mirrors what’s happened in music. Just about anyone can launch one now for a fraction of what it would've cost decades ago. Though there’s the upside of discovering voices you might never have heard otherwise, the downside is the sheer volume of takes that no one asked for.

Tyler’s original comments about podcasts date back to his December 2024 cover story with Billboard. “If I [were] president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n**gas,” he shared at the time. Moments earlier, the CHROMAKOPIA artist had vented his frustration with people having opinions online without any real reasoning to back them up: “Expound on that f**king thought, b**ch.”