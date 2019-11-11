Image Image Credit PG/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, the Creator spoke out about his verse on Clipse’s “P.O.V.” amid fans speculating it was aimed at Drake.

The bar was actually directed at an unnamed “old friend” he previously collaborated with.

Fan theories now point to Playboi Carti, whose verse was cut from a past Tyler track.

No, Tyler, The Creator was not taking shots at Drake on Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out. On Friday (July 11), the “See You Again” rapper jumped on X to clear up confusion about his guest verse on the Virginia duo’s “P.O.V.”

“An old friend I've made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me,” Tyler wrote, before leaving a little P.S. to fans: “So y'all don't run with a narrative.” The lines listeners assumed were aimed at the Canadian rapper were, “Little feature, n**gas threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee.”





Most of the speculation, of course, comes from the timing. Drake is currently suing Universal Music Group over the pedophilia accusations that Kendrick Lamar launched at him on last year’s “Not Like Us.” Plus, Tyler’s verse appearing on a Clipse record naturally raised eyebrows, especially considering Pusha T traded shots with the “Hotline Bling” star in 2018.

Drake and Tyler have never musically collaborated, though the self-coined 6 God did make a surprise appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival — only to be booed off stage — some years ago. Since Drizzy seemingly wasn't the Los Angeles native's target, fans have since turned their attention to other potential suspects.

One of the more convincing theories points to Playboi Carti. Fans might recall that he originally appeared on the vinyl-exclusive version of Tyler’s "Thought I Was Dead" from CHROMAKOPIA. However, the MUSIC rapper’s verse never made it onto streaming platforms, despite their massively successful collaboration on 2019’s “EARQUAKE.”

Earlier in the week, Pusha T described Tyler as the “No. 1 Clipster.” In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, he shared, “He can tell me things about albums, and the time periods, and any and everything, from production to raps, when it comes to Clipse albums.”