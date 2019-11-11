Image
Image Credit
PG/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Tyler, The Creator and Drake
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Key Takeaways:

No, Tyler, The Creator was not taking shots at Drake on Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Em Out. On Friday (July 11), the “See You Again” rapper jumped on X to clear up confusion about his guest verse on the Virginia duo’s “P.O.V.”

“An old friend I've made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me,” Tyler wrote, before leaving a little P.S. to fans: “So y'all don't run with a narrative.” The lines listeners assumed were aimed at the Canadian rapper were, “Little feature, n**gas threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee.”



Most of the speculation, of course, comes from the timing. Drake is currently suing Universal Music Group over the pedophilia accusations that Kendrick Lamar launched at him on last year’s “Not Like Us.” Plus, Tyler’s verse appearing on a Clipse record naturally raised eyebrows, especially considering Pusha T traded shots with the “Hotline Bling” star in 2018.

Drake and Tyler have never musically collaborated, though the self-coined 6 God did make a surprise appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival — only to be booed off stage — some years ago. Since Drizzy seemingly wasn't the Los Angeles native's target, fans have since turned their attention to other potential suspects.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dI5837ktzc&pp=ygUJUE9WIHR5bGVy

One of the more convincing theories points to Playboi Carti. Fans might recall that he originally appeared on the vinyl-exclusive version of Tyler’s "Thought I Was Dead" from CHROMAKOPIA. However, the MUSIC rapper’s verse never made it onto streaming platforms, despite their massively successful collaboration on 2019’s “EARQUAKE.”

Earlier in the week, Pusha T described Tyler as the “No. 1 Clipster.” In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, he shared, “He can tell me things about albums, and the time periods, and any and everything, from production to raps, when it comes to Clipse albums.”