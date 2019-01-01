Image Image Credit Variety/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tyler, The Creator’s DON’T TAP THE GLASS moved 197,000 units in just four days, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Over 128,000 of those units came from physical sales, boosted by exclusive merch bundles and a bonus track.

The album’s off-cycle Monday release mirrors a growing trend in Hip Hop chart strategy.

Tyler, The Creator has officially claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 once again. His latest project, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, debuted at No. 1 with 197,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in its first week. This marks Tyler’s fourth consecutive chart-topper, following CHROMAKOPIA (2024), CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (2021) and IGOR (2019). Overall, the West Coast talent now boasts eight total top 10 albums on the aforementioned chart.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is that the album’s No. 1 debut comes after just four days of chart activity. The rapper-producer first teased the project on social media before officially announcing it on July 18. The album dropped on July 21, a Monday — a rare off-cycle release, as most albums arrive on Fridays to maximize chart impact.

His unconventional release also made him the second artist in two weeks to top the Billboard 200 with an off cycle drop. The previous week, JACKBOYS 2 debuted at No. 1 after a Sunday release.

More than half of the album’s total units — a whopping 128,000 — came from pure album sales. As Billboard explained, much of this is thanks to Tyler’s official webstore, which offered five physical formats: A vinyl LP, CD and three deluxe box sets that paired the CD with branded clothing. All physical versions also included an exclusive bonus track not found on the widely available 10-song digital and streaming edition.

The album also racked up 69,000 streaming equivalent units, translating to more than 93 million on-demand official streams. That figure placed DON’T TAP THE GLASS at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart.