Believe it or not, the name of Tyler, The Creator’s ninth studio album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, is recycled. On Tuesday (July 29), during a sit-down with “Ebro in the Morning,” the rapper revealed that the title was originally meant for his rap duo with ASAP Rocky.

“[It] was actually a name that I had for the duo for me and Flacko, but it never got used. So, I thought it would be sick,” Tyler said. “Like, ‘Let’s just be called Don’t Tap The Glass. That’s hard.’ You know when you [are] at the zoo or whatever and [they’re like], ‘No, don’t f**k with the gorilla.’ I thought that would be super cool.”

“I just always had that title in the tuck, and I always just loved it,” he added. It’s nice to see the name finally find a home, but a little disappointing that fans didn’t get to see it attached to a full Tyler and ASAP Rocky project. That said, the “See You Again” rapper did confirm they recorded a few tracks — emphasis on “few” — before shelving the idea altogether.

“Scheduling was really hard… in a literal sense,” Tyler explained. He added, “I wake up at… 6:30 a.m., I’m trying to record at 7 a.m., be out of there by noon or 1 p.m., and finish the rest of my day at the office or XYZ and be asleep by 9 p.m. That n**ga is a night owl. So, I’m not going to the studio at 8 p.m.”

Unfortunately, Tyler didn’t say when he and ASAP Rocky were seriously considering forming a duo, but their mid-2010s run suggests it was likely around then. Fans got the “Fashion Killa” rapper dropping ad-libs on “What The F**k Right Now,” the pair going bar-for-bar on the haunting “Who Dat Boy” and, most notably, them teaming up on “Potato Salad.”

Speaking of that last-mentioned record, the end of its visual companion teased “WANGSAP,” which could’ve been another duo name they were considering, or possibly the title of the project they were working on at the time.