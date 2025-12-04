Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler The Creator performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, The Creator’s final le FLEUR* collection marks the end of a seven-year fashion journey.

The artist cited a desire to “slow down on communicating” through fashion, though fragrances and collabs will continue.

le FLEUR* helped define Tyler’s creative identity beyond music, with collaborations from Louis Vuitton to Lacoste.

Tyler, The Creator is dialing back. The multi-hyphenate talent just announced that the latest clothing collection from his le FLEUR* line will be its last.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (Dec. 3), the DON’T TAP THE GLASS rapper revealed that Season Four would be the end of the le FLEUR* clothing line, technically.

“Making clothes. my second passion. i started this back in 2019 as a side project. the goal was to mirror things that matched my personal style,” wrote Tyler as the IG caption for photos of him modeling the new gear. “It grew into a very special world of [specific] colors, shapes, patterns, etc. from tennis courts at lacoste, to blue houses on top of mountains, to 30 foot multicolored trunks at louis vuitton, this has taken me to places ive dreamed of.”

After shouting out fashion mentors and inspirations like creative director Louise Trotter (formerly of Lacoste, now at Bottega Veneta), Pharrell Williams, and the late Virgil Abloh, the multi-hyphenate detailed why he was falling back.

He added, “I loved these clothes over the years so so so so so much. every pantone picked, every commercial shot, every sample that came in, it fed my spirit in ways nothing else could. it was a language i wanted to create, but now its time to slow down on communicating.”

To be clear, Tyler noted at the top of the post that “fragrances, accessories, and specific collaborations” from le FLEUR* will carry on. For the uninitiated, le FLEUR* is the luxury lifestyle brand the original Odd Future member founded in 2017. It’s not to be confused with the Golf Wang streetwear brand that he established in 2011.

Since its inception as Golf Le Fleur, the brand has collaborated with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Lacoste, Converse and Schott NYC.

Fashion isn’t the only realm that Tyler may be distancing himself from. In September, while performing in the Philippines, he said he was ready to take a “very, very long break” at the conclusion of his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR.”

As creative as Tyler, The Creator has demonstrated himself to be, don’t be surprised if he comes back with a new clothing line, or a tour, sooner than later.