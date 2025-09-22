Image Image Credit Boston Globe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator performs at Lovejoy Wharf Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator isn’t sure if he’ll ever tour again, but at least he’s going to take a “very, very long break.” On Sunday (Sept. 21), the rapper closed out his “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” in the Philippines, but not without letting fans know just how ready he was to get back home.

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again because I’m not f**king 20 no more,” he told the crowd in footage shared online. “I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough."

"Let me go take a very, very, very, very long break,” the “Sugar On My Tongue” artist added, before thanking fans for showing up over the past two nights: “Y'all have treated me very well. Y'all treated Paris Texas very well, and we really appreciate y’all, so thank y'all."

The “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” spanned nearly 100 shows, so Tyler’s sentiment is definitely understandable. It’s also not the first time he’s talked about how this tour has taken a toll on him, especially compared to when he was in his 20s. During Converse’s “Tyler Talk” in May, the Grammy Award-winning musician opened up about how “mentally drained” he was.

“Touring now at 34 is not as it was at 20,” he explained. “I’m physically OK. I am on stage for 90 minutes alone, non-stop movement, but I’m pretty much in shape, so I’m fine.” He later admitted that sleeping in a “different bed every night” eventually gets to a point where it’s “a bit stressful.”

So, whether fans get a tour supporting July’s DON’T TAP THE GLASS seems pretty unlikely, especially since Tyler dropped the album while already on the road. That said, he’ll be performing at Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 in November alongside acts like GloRilla, Doechii and A$AP Rocky.