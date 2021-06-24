Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s official: Tyler, The Creator’s eighth studio album is on the way. On Thursday (Oct. 17), the “Yonkers” artist announced CHROMAKOPIA will be arriving on Oct. 28.

The forthcoming LP was written, produced and arranged by Tyler himself and is expected to house “ST. CHROMA,” which fans got a taste of on Wednesday (Oct. 16). Its accompanying monochromatic video showed the rapper leading a group of men into a container labeled “CHROMAKOPIA,” before it was blown up with them all inside.

According to Daniel Caesar, who lent his vocals to the track, there’s more to the song. “Very proud,” he wrote on Instagram before adding, “Can’t wait for you all to hear the whole record.”

Alongside the album artwork, Tyler shared a pre-save link to CHROMAKOPIA. The website itself — fittingly in green and black — contained a map expected to be “updated once a day” and merchandise sets. Fans have the option of purchasing hoodies, a limited-edition CD, a poster and a commemorative container with the project’s title on it.

CHROMAKOPIA will serve as a follow-up to 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which housed collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Brent Faiyaz and many more. It also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

“When I say CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, I don’t mean when you don’t know what to do. I mean when you call me, I want you to be telling me the s**t that you on, the s**t that you [are] doing,” Tyler said of the album title during one of his tour stops. “I don’t want n**gas calling me like, ‘Oh, I’m sad. I don’t know’ — no, f**k that. Call me and let me know that you [are] on your s**t ’cause I’m on my s**t.”