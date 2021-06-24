Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator is seemingly kicking off his next music era. On Wednesday (Oct. 16), the rapper shared a teaser, titled “ST. CHROMA.” The accompanying monochromatic visualizer sees him leading a group of men into a container that reads, “CHROMAKOPIA.”

Toward the very end, a hand detonates the container, resulting in a huge explosion with all the people still inside. Ironically, that's also when the video switches to color. “CHROMAKOPIA” will possibly be the name of Tyler’s eighth studio album, as suggested by the track’s YouTube description: “8.”

“Calm down, sit still, that's one mill' for each will / Top ten, big deal, how the f**k he do that? / What the f**k I look like? Get the f**k up out of your way / I'm doin' this where I'm from, on the planet where them stay,” the California native dished out in the lone verse. “15 cash for that new Ford, I had guap since 19 / I popped out like cha-ching, I think I'm a godd**n fiend.”

Daniel Caesar voiced the outro and later hinted in an Instagram Story that there’s more to come. “Did some vocals on this. Very proud. Can’t wait for you all to hear the whole record,” he penned.

Tyler’s most recent album, 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, took home Best Rap Album at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. The 16-song effort housed “WUSYANAME” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign, the Brent Faiyaz-assisted “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE,” and more.

“Every line. I didn't exaggerate anything. Everything on here is real and really my life. [This is] honestly my most personal album, so it's ill that people are into it,” the designer and musician wrote on Twitter around the time.

Outside of music, Tyler and Converse debuted the Darryl Chuck 70 in 10 different colorways back in September.