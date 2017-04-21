Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler the Creator attends Starz screening of "Magic City: An American Fantasy" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyler, the Creator drew inspiration from many sources to shape the energy of his latest album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, he details how Southern genres like New Orleans bounce and Miami bass influenced specific tracks.

The Zane Lowe interview also touches on fatherhood, Clipse and how listeners may miss deeper musical layers.

Tyler, The Creator is one of Hip Hop music’s most creative musical forces all by himself. However, the Odd Future co-founder is also quick to shout out his influences. In a recent interview, he talked extensively about what inspired his latest album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS.

In an hour-long discussion with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Tyler spoke in depth about the creative process behind his new album. That meant bigging up Usher. It makes sense considering the project has been praised by critics for its energy and danceability.

“I used to think I was Usher when I was 7 years old,” Tyler told Lowe. “That My Way album was my s**t, so I really know how to dance. If you look at the ‘IFHY’ video, how I'm moving and stuff … [there’s] this random ‘Loiter Squad’ clip. We [are] in Seattle, and I'm like shirtless in my boxers, and I'm doing these moves. And everyone's like, ‘Oh, that's funny,’ but when you really look at it, my whole career has been a lot of body movement and stuff like that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is finally the album where I could really just dance for real and just groove and have fun.’”

The “Yonkers” rapper also discussed some of the other musical genres that can permeate his music. Sometimes unbeknownst to listeners. “Bro, if you grew up in the South and you know New Orleans bounce, DON'T TAP THE GLASS is New Orleans bounce,” Tyler said. “‘Don't You Worry Baby,’ that's Atlanta bass, that's Miami bass. But some of these folks… didn't grow up within that culture. So, ‘I'll Take Care of You,’ someone could say, ‘That's a U.K. jungle record.’ And some people might be like, ‘You can't dance to that,’ but that's dance music.”

Some of the other enlightening points made in the interview were likening the new Clipse album to gospel music, what type of father he thinks he would be and the city of Los Angeles’ influence on his sound.

Watch the entire interview below.