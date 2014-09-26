Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt OG Maco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After weeks in the hospital recovering from an alleged suicide attempt, OG Maco has died at age 32.

According to TMZ, the “U Guessed It” artist died on Thursday (Dec. 26) after being admitted on Dec. 12. Sources shared that he fell into a coma and was never able to recover after entering critical condition. "Doctors had been struggling to get a proper brain scan in attempts to flush out all the toxins in Maco's system since he was admitted earlier in the month," the outlet noted.

Family flew in to be by the rapper’s side at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was initially transported after being “found unresponsive” in his home. A neighbor called the police after hearing a gunshot, with the authorities also recovering a firearm from the scene.

In a statement issued via the Georgia native's Instagram account earlier in the month, his family said, “We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition. He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight.”

“At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM,” they continued. “Please note all official updates regarding OG Maco’s health will come directly from his official social media accounts.”

Following the massive success of “U Guessed It” in 2014, OG Maco went on to release records like “12 Bricks” and the Migos-assisted “F**KEMx3.” Though the late musician’s time with Quality Control Music was short-lived, he eventually went on to land the XXL Freshman Class of 2015.

Things tragically went downhill from there, with OG Maco losing his eye in a near-fatal car accident in 2016. By 2019, he was diagnosed with a skin-eating disease called necrotizing fasciitis.